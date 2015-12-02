Joey Feek is now bedridden but believes she can 'beat' her terminal cancer

While cancer has left Joey Feek bedridden, the country singer continues to hold out hope that she will beat her terminal disease. The 40-year-old’s husband, Rory Feek, shared an update on his wife’s health over the holiday weekend, on his blog This Life I Live.

"Though now, she can no longer get out of bed -- she is so sharp and clear and her pain, for the most part, is so under control by the medicine that talking to her -– you would think she’s her normal self. Thinner. Much thinner. And with a hip new hairdo," Rory wrote on Sunday.

Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

“Like any woman, my wife is self-conscious about what cancer has done to her,” he said. “Who she sees in the mirror these days looks like someone else… not the woman that she feels like she is inside. And it hurts her deeply.”

The singer of the country duo Joey + Rory added, “[Joey] wants to be remembered as a singer of songs. A devoted wife. A loving mother. Not a cancer patient.”

Despite not being able to walk anymore, Rory calls his wife and her “will to live,” “very, very strong.” Joey continues to fight not just for herself, but for the couple’s 21-month-old daughter, Indiana, who "gets excited every morning to see [her mom]."

On Monday, the doting husband shared a sweet photo to Facebook featuring the mother-daughter duo sporting matching braided pigtails. He captioned the photo, "hand-made pigtails and a second-hand tricycle." In the picture, Joey remained in bed eating, while the couple's young daughter rode around on her tricycle, no doubt fueling her mother's desire to win this battle with cancer.

Photo: Facebook/Joey and Rory

"There isn't a day that goes by that [Joey] doesn't look me and her family in the eye and say, 'I'm gonna beat this,' or, 'I'm getting better, I believe that.' And she asks me if I believe it, and I do. I choose to,” Rory wrote on his blog on Sunday.

Joey entered hospice care in early November, after ceasing treatments for her terminal cancer. “For the most part, “ Rory penned that his wife’s time in hospice “has been a roller coaster.”

Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

Whenever the doctors and family believe “the time must be very near,” Joey experiences an unexpected upturn. “The last few days have been incredible,” Rory wrote. “Part of us once again believes that God is answering Joey’s prayer by healing her body and taking the cancer away, despite all the odds.”

“It’s not uncommon for people to be on hospice for 6 months, or longer,” he said. “But God chooses the appointed time. Not us. Not hospice.”