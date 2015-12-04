Usher confirms he is married to 'wonderful woman' Grace Miguel

Usher is a married man! During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 37-year-old confirmed his marriage to manager Grace Miguel. Usher dished the details to the talk show host on Friday's show, after she congratulated him and announced to the audience that he is indeed off the market. "Thank you!" he replied. "In Cuba – it was really great."

Usher confirmed his marriage to manager Grace Miguel Photo: Michael Rozman

"We were in Cuba," he responded after being asked if he and his new wife were married there or in the United States. The "I Don't Mind" singer then went on to address the picture of the couple that gave their new status away. "You know what’s funny. We put this picture up and we were actually just in Cuba on a cultural exchange and people were like 'hey, they got married.' Ya know the ring is on the other finger you guys," he continued. "But we had a great time. Wonderful woman. Grace Raymond."

Usher and Grace, 49, were engaged in January, and officially tied the knot in September. The singer was previously married to Tameka Foster, who is the mother of his two sons Usher Raymond V, 8, and Naviyd, 6. The couple ended their marriage in 2009.

Usher played a quick game of Heads Up with Ellen Photo: Michael Rozman

On top of sharing the news about his big day, Usher admitted that although his new music is currently in the "buffering" process, fans can expect to hear it next year. Always one to give back, Usher discussed his new "Master Class," inspired by Oprah Winfrey, Dustin Hoffman and Kevin Spacey, geared toward helping people pursue their dreams in the entertainment industry.

"For many, many years, I've collected information from other mentors," he shared. "It's really going to be an incredible experience, I really think that this is going to help a lot of people. I'm not going to be able to help people all across the world, but this is a way to help motivate people to do what they love."

In addition to talking about all of the exciting things he has planned for the upcoming year, Usher played a quick game of "Heads Up" with Ellen, which involved a little bit of twerking.

