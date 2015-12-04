Kim Kardashian talks pregnancy discomforts and admits it's 'hard' picking a name for her son

The laundry list of discomforts continues to grow for pregnant Kim Kardashian. The 35-year-old took to her website on Thursday to give fans another update on her pregnancy, revealing that her unborn son is now “the size of a pumpkin.”

“I’m feeling fat as f—,” she wrote. “My cankles are out of control.”

Kim, who admits she's "craving Lay’s Barbecue potato chips" these days, has previously spoken about her weight during this pregnancy. Back in early November, the reality star revealed that she had already put on 52 pounds, which was a two pound increase compared to when she was pregnant with daughter North West. Back then she wrote, "My baby is a lot bigger this time."

Now at 37-weeks pregnant, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is so uncomfortable that she admitted on her site, “I hardly sleep at all!” Kim’s second pregnancy has certainly not been an easy one. The expectant mom recently expressed her anxiety over having a possible c-section, when her son at that time was breech. Since then, she underwent a very “painful” procedure to turn her baby into the proper position for delivery. After the procedure she wrote, “It feels so good to not have the stress of thinking I need a C-section.”

However, the TV star is still not out of the woods. Earlier this week Kim revealed that she was suffering from a flu and a sinus infection.

As Kim awaits the arrival of her first son, she admitted on Thursday that she and husband Kanye West have yet to select a name for their baby boy and that she dislikes all of the suggestions she’s heard. “We need to think of a good name,” she added. “This is so hard!”

And while it’s pretty clear Kim is ready for her pregnancy to be over, it seems like Kanye is also set for his son to make his grand debut. On Wednesday night the proud dad said, "I'm waiting on my son to arrive any day now."