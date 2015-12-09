Tyrese Gibson buys his 8-year-old daughter an island

Some kids get toys, but for Tyrese Gibson's 8-year-old daughter Shayla, she gets an island! The Fast and The Furious actor made the revelation on the red carpet for GQ’s Men of the Year party held at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight what was the most lavish gift he had ever received or given, the 36-year-old R&B singer responded saying, “Well I bought my daughter an island. I can’t say [where]. She knows all about it and the island is called Love Island. I’ll be putting it up on Facebook soon.”

The Fast and The Furious actor revealed he has bought his daughter an island Photo: Getty Images

This is a pretty incredible present, but it isn’t the first time that the father-of-one has spoiled his little princess. Last month, the proud father walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards accompanied by his daughter, who proved to be a natural waving and posing like a seasoned professional.

Mingling with music royalty, Shayla looked unfazed as she strutted down the red carpet wearing a beautiful black and gold dress. Keeping her look simple the young girl pulled her back into a tight ballerina styled bun and wore just a lick of orange lipstick.

Shayla is Tyrese's only child Photo: Getty Images

Later in the evening, Shayla had another starring role as she went up on stage with her father. The father-daughter duo joined That 70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama to present an award.

The young girl is the only daughter of the "How You Gonna Act Like That" singer and his ex-wife Norma. The couple began dating in 2003 and welcomed their daughter in July 2007. The following year, the pair married before deciding to split only 10 months later.