Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome son and 'are doing well'

Kim Kardashian is a mother of two! She and husband Kanye West welcomed their baby boy into the world Saturday morning. "Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed the arrival of their son this morning," a statement posted on her website reads. "Mother and son are doing well."

Photo: FilmMagic

Hours before going into labor, she posted a revealing photo of her large baby bump on her Instagram page. The 35-year-old captioned the selfie, "Ready when you are lol."

In the snap, 2-year-old North West’s mom can be seen posing in a black sports bra. The reality TV star has been looking forward to welcoming her first son and has made no secret of the fact she can’t wait for her pregnancy to be over. In a blog post put up on her app, the clothing designer wrote: “I look at other celebrities and Instagram firls who are literally so skinny right after giving birth. How is that possible?!?! I hope people don’t expect that from me, lol!"

Ready whenever you are lol A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 4, 2015 at 8:14pm PST



She added that she is planning on taking her time when it comes to returning to her pre-pregnancy weight, explaining that she will be "focused" in returning to her workout schedule and is looking forward to the "challenge."

With her first pregnancy, Kim had to give birth to her daughter early as she suffered from dangerously high blood pressure. Concerned about the complications that may come with this birth, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star already made the decision to turn the baby in her womb relieving it from being in the breech position.

Speaking about the procedure, the star explained: "They gave me an IV with medication to relax my uterus, and then three doctors attempted to work together to turn the baby. There was a risk that my water might break or the baby’s heart rate could drop – in which case, an emergency C-section would then take place. I went in with my sisters and my husband. I was prepared for it all!"

Photo: Getty Images

Luckily the procedure was successful but it came at a price. "They don’t give you any pain medication," she said, adding: "and let me tell you: This was sooooooo painful. Probably more painful than childbirth. BUT it worked."

Baby West still has no name, but Kim has made it very clear that it won't be a direction. “I don’t think we’ll go another direction,” she previously said despite really liking the name Easton. Kim adamantly turned down the idea that their son will be named South.