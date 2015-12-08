Meet the newcomers of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

The 'Star Wars' saga continues this holiday season with the latest addition to the iconic sci-fi franchise, 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.' Returning with the new film are original cast members Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill. The what is sure to be a blockbuster hit also introduces new faces to the galactic story and something tells us the force is strong with them. Meet the stars of the new film 'The Force Awakens,' which premieres in theaters on December 18. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Disney
British actor John Boyega portrays AWOL stormtrooper Finn in the upcoming movie. As seen in a trailer for the film, the 23-year-old fights alongside Han Solo (Harrison Ford). John's character forms a special bond with actress Daisy Ridley's character Rey. John is probably best known for his role in the film 'Attack the Block.' <br> Photo: FilmMagic
Daisy Ridley makes her feature film debut in the 'The Force Awakens.' The 23-year-old English actress takes on the lead role of the scavenger Rey. The newcomer previously told ELLE Magazine, "[Rey is] so strong. She's cool and smart and she can look after herself." <br> Photo: Getty Images for Disney
Oscar Isaac flies into the film playing Resistance pilot Poe Dameron. The 36-year-old, who pilots an X-wing in the upcoming movie, is no stranger to the big screen. The Guatemalan actor has previously starred in 'A Most Violent Year' alongside Jessica Chastain. <br> Photo: Getty Images
From 'Game of Thrones' warrior to 'Star Wars' villain. Gwendoline Christie, who plays the warrior Brienne of Tarth in the hit series 'Game of Thrones,' snagged the role of Captain Phasma in the upcoming movie. “She’s 'Star Wars’ first female villain,” Gwendoline previously told Entertainment Weekly. Much like her HBO character, Gwendoline dons armor for her new role as an officer of the First Order. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
Lupita Nyong'o plays the alien Maz Kanata in the highly anticipated film. While not much is known of the character other than she used to be a pirate, director J.J. Abrams previously told Entertainment Weekly, "Her eyes are an important aspect of her character, and you’ll see how it plays out.” The 32-year-old has previously starred in '12 Years a Slave,' which earned her, her first Oscar for best supporting actress. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Glamour
Adam Driver takes on the role of Kylo Ren in the latest installment of 'Star Wars.' Director J.J. Abrams had kept a tight lip on the characters of the film, but revealed to EW that Kylo's weapon of choice is the lightsaber. "The lightsaber is something that he built himself, and is as dangerous and as fierce and as ragged as the character,” Abrams said. The 32-year-old who plays the Darth Vader obsessed character is probably best known for his role on the HBO hit show 'Girls' playing Adam. The actor has also starred in several films including "While We're Young" and 'This Is Where I Leave You.' <br> Photo: FilmMagic
Meet General Hux played by Domhnall Gleeson. The Irish actor portrays one of the leaders of the First Order in the 'Star Wars' film. Domhnall has previously starred in the romantic drama 'About Time' with Rachel McAdams and 'Ex Machina.' In regards to his galactic character, Domhall told EW, “He’s kind of opposite Kylo Ren.” He continued, “They have their own relationship, which is individual and unusual. One of them is strong in different ways than the other. They’re both vying for power.” <br> Photo: Getty Images
Catch the stars in action when the movie hits theaters December 18. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Disney
