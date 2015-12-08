Celebrity week in photos: Tree lightings, Art Basel and galas galore

'Tis the season! Holiday parties have commenced this week with decorations in NYC, Washington D.C. and elsewhere up in all their glory. Also this week, stars got dolled up as they were honored by the likes of UNICEF and important causes. <br> Baby Angels Jessica Capshaw, Jessica Alba, Molly Sims, Baby2Baby co-president Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Baby2Baby co-president Norah Weinstein, Rachel Zoe, Julie Bowen and Rebecca Gayheart attended the company's annual holiday party sponsored by Tiny Prints at the Montage Beverly Hills. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka cuddled up to Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor at the 'School of Rock' Broadway play opening in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 6: Kerry Washington spent her weekend in the nation's capital as she attended the Kennedy Center Honors gala in Marchesa. <br> Photo: WireImage
December 6: Rosario Dawson spent her day in NYC's Harlem watching the third annual Community Holiday Celebration and Toy Giveaway for 700 children and guardians at Columbia University's Miller Theatre. The festive day was to benefit Sweden's Princess Madeleine's initiative #EyesWideOpen, part of their ThankYou by Childhood Campaign, to raise awareness about child sexual abuse and empowering adults to become child protectors. <br> Photo: Michael Stewart
December 5: Miranda Lambert was angelic in white at the Kennedy Center Honors formal artist's dinner in Washington D.C. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 5: Miguel wore his winter white to perform at the Sandro Sunset BBQ during Art Basel in Miami. <br> Photo: Sam Deitch/BFA.com
December 5: Newly married Jamie Chung enjoyed a beautiful day in NYC by stopping by Barclaycard Gift Grab, where she won a $25 gift card playing the larger-than-life version of the classic arcade 'Crane Game​.​'​ <br> Photo: Sara Jaye Weiss
December 5: Gabrielle Union ventured out in the rain to browse the Calypso St. Barth's collection at the Soho Beach House in Miami. <br> Photo: WorldRedEye.com
December 4: Seriously good genes! Rande Gerber with kids Kaia and Presley supported mom Cindy Crawford her 'Becoming' book party hosted by Bill Guthy And Greg Renker at Eric Buterbaugh Florals in L.A. <br> Photo: WireImage
December 4: Talk about inspirational art! Hublot & Haute Living came together to toast Art Basel with a private dinner hosted by Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. <br> Photo: Bob Metelus
December 4: Joe Jonas with his band DNCE threw a holiday party sponsored by URLO Wines at The Continental Club in L.A. where everyone had to wear fun holiday sweaters. <br> Photo: Elizabeth Lippman
December 4: Up in 'da Vegas club! After attending the NASCAR Spirit Cup Awards ceremony to honor Jeff Gordon, Tom Cruise made his way over to club XS at the Wynn where he met musician Nick Hissom (pictured above). <br> Photo: Wynn/XS
December 4: Hey Ms. DJ put that record on! Paris Hilton made her annual Art Basel DJ appearance at Wall Miami presented by Belvedere. <br> Photo: WorldRedEye.com
December 3: Funny gal Amy Poehler was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 3: Play that music! Solange Knowles rocked the house at the 'From Earth to Heart' party sponsored by Dom Pérignon, Alex Dellal, Stavros Niarchos and Vito Schnabel at WALL in Miami. <br> Photo: David X Prutting / BFA
December 3: Conan O'Brien and Liza Powel attended Children's Defense Fund-California 25th Annual 'Beat the Odds' awards at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. <br> Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Children's Defense Fund
December 3: LBD! Christina Aguilera looked fierce during the Sinatra Voice for A Century Event in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 3: Swoon! Amy Schumer kept it together while standing next to Bradley Cooper and Judd Apatow at the GQ 20th anniversary 'Men of the Year' party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 3: Reese Witherspoon joined President Obama and his daughters Sasha and Malia as well as singers Andra Day and Aloe Blacc at the annual tree lighting in Washington D.C. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 3: Kylie Jenner wore the perfect LBD during GQ's 20th anniversary 'Men of the Year' party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 3: Zelda Williams attended the launch party for 'The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer: Edition 2' at Le Jardin, Los Angeles. Zelda is one of the over 200 stars who posed for photographer Darren Tieste's coffee table book which helps fund research to find a cure for the disease. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 3: Working it out! Ian Ziering and the Aflac Duck showed off their fitness moves while celebrating Aflac’s latest campaign 'The Duck hits the Gym,' in New York City. <br> Photo: Diane Bondareff/Invision for Aflac
December 3: Come and get it! Selena Gomez made her Jingle Ball debut at WiLD 94.9’s Jingle Ball 2015 presented by Capital One at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 3: The parties never end! Actress Hilary Swank attended an event for artist Daniel Mazzone in partnership with Wheels Up at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach with DuJour founder Jason Binn (left) and friends. <br> Photo: Rodrigo Varela Photography
December 3: Ali Fedotowsky got in the game hosting Curve Fragrances For Men Trivia Night at Tortilla Flats in New York City. <br> Photo: Brian Ach for Getty Images
December 3: Girl on Fire! Alicia Keys performed at the Dean Collection X Bacardi 'Untameable' House Party at Art Basel in Miami. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 3: Uma Thurman attended The 13th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Auction at Christie's auction house in New York City. <br> Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images
December 2: A little Bill to keep you warm! Miley Cyrus showed off her custom made sweater at the 'A Very Murray Christmas' premiere in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 2: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were arm in arm at the private Art Basel kick-off dinner presented by Galerie Gmurzynska at The Villa Casa Casuarina in Miami. <br> Photo: BFA
December 2: Hilary Swank attended the Vanity Fair and NSU Art Museum's private dinner hosted by Bob Colacello And Bonnie Clearwater in honor of Douglas S. Cramer at Juvia in Miami Beach. <br> Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
December 2: The future of Pepsi! #NextPepsiArtist Jussie Smollett attended the 'Empire' viewing party at Gansevoort Park Avenue in New York City. <br> Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
December 2: Country Boys! Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan celebrated at the 2015 CMT "Artist of the Year' awards in Nashville. During the event, Luke joked to Us Weekly that his buddy doesn't want him to meet his new lady Gwen Stefani. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 2: Out of this world! Lupita Nyong'o wore a one of a kind Zac Posen x Google Made with Code dress to the 'Star Wars' Force for Fashion party in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 2: Ladies of lifestyle! Gwyneth Paltrow stunned in Valentino and celebrated the opening of Goop Mrkt with Drew Barrymore at a cocktail reception and intimate dinner hosted by Smartwater sparkling at A Voce in the Shops at Columbus Circle in the Time Warner Center in New York City. <br> Photo: Hannah Thompson
December 2: Camera ready! Karlie Kloss attended the L’Eden by Perrier-Jouet event in Miami. <br> Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images
December 2: Carrie Underwood performed during the taping of the Sinatra 100: All-Star Grammy concert at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 2: Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry performed with her brothers during the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 2: Photo bomb! Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo and Katharine McPhee pulled off an epic photo bomb while John Legend and Chrissy Teigen posed for a picture during the taping of the Sinatra 100: All-Star Grammy concert at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 2: Nick Jonas was 'honored' to take the stage during the taping of the Sinatra 100: All-Star Grammy concert at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas. <br> Photo: Instagram/@nickjonas
December 2: Baby love! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen got some "mommy advice" from Alicia Keys backstage during the taping of the Sinatra 100: All-Star Grammy concert in Las Vegas <br> Photo: Instagram/@johnlegend
December 2: Jessie J hung out with Benji and Joel Madden at the One Red 'It Always Seems Impossible Until It's Done' event at Carnegie Hall in New York City. <br> Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The ONE Campaign
December 1: Shopping around! Emily Ratajkowski attended IWC Schaffhausen Rodeo Drive Flagship Boutique Opening in Beverly Hills. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 1: Looking confident! Demi Lovato worked the red carpet at iHeartRadio's 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 1: On the catwalk! Bella Hadid strutted her stuff on the runway during the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2015/16 Fashion Show in Rome. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 1: Kristen Stewart made a fashion-forward appearance during the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2015/16 Fashion Show in Rome. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 1: Boys will be boys! Liam Neeson and Orlando Bloom posed for a playful shot at the 11th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City. <br> Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for UNICEF
December 1: UNICEF's newest ambassador Pink performed during the 11th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City. <br> Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for UNICEF
December 1: Adrien Brody, Lenny Kravitz and Lionel Richie attended DuJour Magazine Art Basel kick off party presented by Blackberry PRIV & 50 Bleu at Delano Beach Club in Miami. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 1: Put your dukes up! Sylvester Stallone and Hilary Swank attended DuJour Magazine party at Delano Beach Club in Miami. <br> Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
December 1: Zendaya worked a sleek all-black ensemble as she geared up to host the UNAIDS-USA and Africa Rising: Inaugural World AIDS Day Benefit at Sofitel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills. <br> Photo: Getty Images
December 1: Girl power! Karlie Kloss and Eva Longoria hugged it out during the L’Oréal Paris 10th Annual Women of Worth Celebration at The Pierre in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 30: Spray some holiday cheer! Jane Lynch and Matthew Morrison premiered their #12StinksofChristmas video sponsored by Febreze in New York City. <br> Photo: Diane Bondareff/Invision for Febreze/AP Images
November 30: Moving with the kids! Pink celebrated the nationwide launch of UNICEF's 'Kid Power' with New York City school children. <br> Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for UNICEF
November 30: Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima unveiled her first wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City ahead of the Victoria Secret Fashion show, which airs on CBS December 8 at 10 p.m. <br> Photo:Getty Images
November 30: The force is with your walk! Rachel Bilson walked her dog while wearing a Rock & Republic Star Wars Chrome sweatshirt from Kohl's in Los Angeles. <br> Photo: StarTreks
November 30: Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard attended the 25th IFP Gotham Independent Film awards sponsored by FIJI Water in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images:
November 30: Morena Baccarin showed off her growing baby bump with Ben McKenzie at the 25th IFP Gotham Independent Film awards sponsored by FIJI Water in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 30: Lenny Kravitz celebrated the opening of new Miami hot spot Rockwell with Chris Paciello and Dom Perignon. <br> Photo: Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com
December 3: A little South Florida rain couldn't stop Eva Longoria. The actress stepped out with her pal Ricardo Barroso to celebrate the release of his new book, 'Ricardo Barroso Interiors' at Casa Tua in Miami. <br> Photo:
