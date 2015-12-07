Kim Kardashian and Kanye West name their son Saint

Baby Yeezy has a name! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally revealed the name of their new bundle of joy — and no, it's not a direction.

The couple, who welcomed their son on Saturday, December 5, have decided to name their baby boy Saint West. The reality star shared the name of her son, who was expected to be born on Christmas, on her website and app. While reports said Kim would honor her late father, Robert Kardashian, with her son's middle name, so far no middle name has been posted.

Photo: Getty Images for CFDA/Vogue

Kim shared the news on her site writing "To our fans" followed by the baby name announcement: "Saint West, 12.05.15, 8 pounds 1 ounce."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had previously said she was going to avoid a directional name like her daughter North's. “I think it’s so stupid,” the she said in an interview with NPR’s Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me! “I don’t like South West. North will always be better.”

As of last week, the power couple had yet to select a name for their son. Last Thursday, the 35-year-old wrote on her website, “We need to think of a good name.” She added. “This is so hard!”

Well, it looks like they finally found the perfect name! Saint joins big sister North in the West household. The mom-of-two suffered a rough second pregnancy and documented many of her struggles on her website. Toward the end, while pregnant with her son, Kim admitted she was so uncomfortable, "I hardly sleep at all!” she said.

SAINT WEST pic.twitter.com/xZGpY7z8KW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 7, 2015



The reality star also feared that the risks of preeclampsia and placenta accretaof, which she experienced with daughter North would resurrect. During her second pregnancy, Kim underwent a very “painful” procedure to turn son Saint, who was breech at the time, into the proper position. After the successful procedure she wrote, “It feels so good to not have the stress of thinking I need a C-section.”

Instead, Kim gave birth two and a half weeks before Christmas, which was her believed due date. Prior to going into labor, the social media queen posted a revealing photo of her baby belly captioned, "Ready whenever you are lol."

The news of their son's arrival came via Kim's site as well, with a photo of the couple holding hands and a statement reading: "Mother and baby are doing well." Congrats to the party of four!