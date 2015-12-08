Coco Austin and Ice T's 1-week old daughter has her first photo shoot

Like mother like daughter. It seems little Chanel Nicole is following in her famous model mom’s footsteps with her first photo shoot at less than two weeks old! Coco Austin took to Facebook to share video snippets from her daughter’s first shoot.

“1 week old and Chanel had her 1st photoshoot. She is a natural ..I'm not the only model in the house.. I will post the actual pics soon,” Coco attached to the video.

A video posted by Coco (@coco) on Dec 6, 2015 at 12:15pm PST



The first-time mom wrapped the post by introducing her 10-day-old daughter’s Twitter and Instagram accounts. She penned, “You can follow her.” The infant already has over 150 thousand followers on Instagram and over 25 thousand on Twitter.

The 36-year-old and her husband Ice-T welcomed their first child together on November 28. Since making her grand debut, the host of the daytime talk show, Ice & Coco, has been actively posting photos of her new bundle of joy. The new mom has been brushing off any critics who say they are exploiting their daughter. One Facebook user sided with the Coco writing "She is not exploiting her baby she is a proud new mom....different thing is she is a celebrity stop trynna steal her joy!" to which Coco replied, "Exactly.. A total proud mama."

A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Dec 5, 2015 at 4:55pm PST

Making fun of the situation, baby Chanel's Twitter account tweeted out, “The Haters have spoken! I guess Mama and Daddy are posting too many pics of me.... Lol. I love it.” Meanwhile Ice-T tweeted, "Are Coco & I exploiting our daughter because we’re posting her Baby pics?? You gotta be kidding me..People ain’t got sh-- to talk about. SMH."

A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Dec 7, 2015 at 12:23pm PST

Coco has already bounced back into incredible shape since giving birth to her daughter. The TV star, who says she only gained 13 pounds during her entire pregnancy, posted a photo on Monday night showing off her post-baby body, revealing she is almost back to her "norm."

She wrote, “All this is strange to me too, how my body took so well with pregnancy because I was mentally prepared to blow up like a whale and I was totally cool with it. I really could have cared less how my body looked, it didn't matter to me..I couldn't wait to get a bump and rock it! ..I would've gone through anything to make a healthy baby ..I had the heavens really watching over me and know everyday how blessed I am.”

The swimsuit model and her rapper husband have been married for 14 years. The couple struggled to conceive for years before sharing the exciting news that they were expecting a baby earlier this year. Upon learning she was pregnant Coco said, "I was so overwhelmed I cried!"