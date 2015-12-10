Nicki Minaj on those engagement rumors to Meek Mill and turning to Beyoncé for advice

Nicki Minaj is sporting new bling! The 33-year-old rapper, who celebrated her birthday on December 8, was gifted a brand new rock by boyfriend Meek Mill. While she is wearing it on her ring finger, the "Super Bass" singer confirmed during a recent interview Billboard magazine that she and her fellow rapper beau are not yet engaged.

"He and I are not engaged," the magazine's cover star explained. "But he said he would like to give me three rings before we get married. My birthday’s coming up, and he better get the new one, because he got [the first one] for my last birthday. So let’s see what happens."

Honored to cover the #1's issue of Billboard magazine this year.  A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 10, 2015 at 8:39am PST

While the couple aren't ready to tie the knot, Nicki shared that the pair have recently moved into a "plush" Los Angeles home together, that has a touch of the rapper's "aesthetic."

"I’m not, like, the vintage girl. I like it to look plush," she shared. "There’s one room where I want everything to be in white leather. And the bedroom, I want a beautiful canopy with lots of drapery all over it. I want to feel like Princess Jasmine."

This stone is flawless. (My voice) lol  A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 9, 2015 at 7:39pm PST

Nicki and Meek aren't the only hip-hop royalty to make a recent move out west. The "Feeling Myself" singer dished about comparing notes about her new city with Beyoncé. "I love it [in Los Angeles]. I spoke to Beyoncé about it, because she came out here recently too," she gushed. "She said exactly what I used to say when I first moved here. We just feel happier."

Nicki and Beyoncé during the Tidal 100 concert Photo: Getty Images

She continued: "She was saying that simple things that would normally feel like a task, they don’t [feel that way] out here. She told me it’s not bothersome to get up super early and have to take Blue to school, because it looks so beautiful. I’m a New Yorker, but there are times in New York when you wake up and it’s, like, a dreary day. I know my London fans can identify with this. When I’m in London or Paris, I think the same thing. Part of the beauty is in the grayness -- but it’s an acquired taste."

Nicki shared that her conversations with Bey go beyond L.A. The rapper opened up about turning to Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z for advice with the more challenging aspects of her relationship. "We actually spoke with Jay Z and Beyoncé about it, too," she explained of her and boyfriend Meek Mill turning to the pair for advice. "After our show at [Brooklyn’s] Barclays Center [in October], we had dinner together. They were so giving with advice. I love them so much. It was just a beautiful conversation to have with people we love and we look up to as a couple. They’re so strong."

Nicki says that she and Meek are enjoying each other's company Photo: Getty Images

When asked if she cared to go into detail about the conversation, Nicki remained mum but reassured fans that she and her boyfriend took a lot from the conversation and still were able to keep things light.

" I know Meek -- he understood a couple things that I was explaining to him more when we spoke about it in front of them," she shared. "We were all laughing so much. It was very late -- you know when you get so tired, and it’s just like the giggles portion of the evening?"

As for taking her relationship to the next level, Nicki explained that she is enjoying the moment while she can. "I don’t know what’s going to happen with he and I," she quipped. "I just know right now we are really, really enjoying each other’s company. So, shout out to everybody in the world that’s just trying to find love or be happy."

She continued: "Everybody should have someone to hold at night. It really, really changes your energy. I find that my energy is very different afterward — if I’m in the bed with him, just hugging him all day. It’s just, like, something about love. You transfer it. It’s infectious."