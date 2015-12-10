Blake Shelton doesn't want girlfriend Gwen Stefani to leave 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton isn’t ready to bid adieu to his lady love and fellow Voice judge Gwen Stefani.The 46-year-old songstress will be taking a break following the end of the show’s ninth season, which wraps next week.

"I don't want Gwen to not be on the show, why can't we have a fifth coach?" Shelton admitted in an interview with Extra.

Pharrell Williams and the 'Voice' lovebirds Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The couple’s romance has heated up on the singing competition show. Both Blake and Gwen have sung each other praises throughout the season. The 39-year-old country star has previously said, "[Gwen] makes us all look a whole lot better on this show.”

When asked who she will miss the most, the mom-of-two coyly said, “I wonder.” Gwen continued, “It’s the combination, the chemistry. I am already so devastated that I think I only have like three more looks to do, like three more outfits and that I’m not going to be around these guys. It’s hurting me.”

Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Pharrell Williams, Gwen Stefani Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The country crooner isn’t the only judge who is sad to see the “Used to Love You” singer go. Having Gwen on the show this season has been a highlight for fellow judge Adam Levine. “I think Gwen has been a stand-out moment,” he said. “Somehow, when Gwen walks in the room, we all look like we've been wearing the same outfit for 10 years.”