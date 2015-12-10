Kim Kardashian makes charitable donation while breastfeeding son Saint West

It’s the season of giving, and Kim Kardashian is feeling pretty generous. The mom-of-two broke her silence regarding her son Saint West for the first time on Twitter to make a charitable donation.

While breastfeeding her newborn, the reality star revealed that she was inspired by a little girl who is looking to donate shoes and decided to lend a hand herself. The 35-year-old tweeted, “I’m up breastfeeding & watching this show Dish Nation. I heard the cutest story of a girl who is trying to find 1000 pairs of shoes to donate to this charity Soles For Souls! They helped her during Hurricane Katrina. I think I know the designer of Shoe of the Year Award!”

Kim Kardashian Photo: Getty Images for CFDA/Vogue

The TV star more than knows the designer of the year since she’s married to him. Her husband Kanye West was honored with the award at the Footwear News Achievement Awards just a few days before the birth of their son.

Wanting to help the young girl on her quest, Kim wrote, “Kanye and I would love to donate those 1000 shoes to Soles For Soul.”

Kanye West and his reality star wife Photo: Getty Images for Kanye West Yeezy

While the TV personality has yet to locate the little girl, she tweeted, "Whoever you are ....these shoes are for you! We will contact Soles For Souls! You reached your goal, so proud of you!!! xoxox."

It appears the reality star and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg are on the cusp of starting a new trend of having a baby followed by a large charitable donation. After announcing his daughter Max’s birth, Mark promised to donate 99 percent of his Facebook shares to charity.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Kanye’s donation comes less than a week after welcoming their second child on December 5. The TV star suffered a rough second pregnancy. Kim successfully avoided a c-section by undergoing a “painful” procedure to turn son Saint, who was breech at the time, into the proper position. The reality star ended up giving birth two and a half weeks before Christmas, which was her believed due date.