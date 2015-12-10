Kristin Cavallari is grieving the death of her brother Michael: 'This is a very painful time'

Kristin Cavallari's brother Michael Cavallari has been found dead. The Laguna Beach star released a statement to People confirming the sad news.

"We want to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers during this very difficult time. We have just been informed by the authorities my brother's body has been found," she said.

The 28-year-old added, "This is a very painful time and we are still processing it all. We kindly ask everyone please respect our privacy during our time of grieving."

News of her brother's death comes nearly two weeks after he went missing. According to a press release from the Grand County Sheriff's Office, Michael's 2014 Honda Civic was found abandoned on November 27. Prior to his disappearance, Michael had reportedly been arrested on November 23 and held briefly in an Orange County Jail.

Just this week, Kristin took to Instagram to share an old photo with her brother captioned with a message of hope for his return. She wrote, “I appreciate all the concern, thoughts, and prayers that have been extended to me and my family. We remain hopeful and I will share any news that we receive. I have such gratitude for all those that have shared their support.”

The fashion designer recently welcomed her third child with husband Jay Cutler. Our thoughts are with Kristin and her family during this difficult time.