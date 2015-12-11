Blythe Danner: Gwyneth Paltrow calls Goop robbery 'good publicity'

Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t fazed by the heist that occurred at her Goop pop-up store. When the actress’ mother Blythe Danner learned that her daughter’s store had been robbed of over $173,000 worth of merchandise, she reached how to Gwyneth to see how she was coping with the news.

"I called her immediately," Blythe told Page Six. "She said, 'Oh Mom, it's okay. It's all good publicity.'"

Photo: Getty Images for Bleecker Street

Apparently the surprising reaction is normal of the Oscar winner, her mother said. The 72-year-old explained, “[Gwyneth] always has a good spin on things, and I admire her tenacity and her upbeat message.”

The robbery occurred less than two weeks after Gwyneth opened the Mrkt store herself in New York City. According to the New York Police Department, three unidentified men entered the Columbus Circle shop and forcibly opened a jewelry cabinet.

Among the items that were stolen from the luxury store were a vintage Bulgari bracelet worth $106,000, an 18-karat David Weiss bracelet worth $43,750 and three men's Rolex watches varying in price from $3,995 and $12,000.