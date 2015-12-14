Joey Feek shows strength as she is 'out of bed' playing with daughter Indiana

Joey Feek is shining bright these days. Following the news of her and husband Rory Feek’s first-ever Grammy nomination, the terminally ill country singer was photographed out of bed, after it was previously said that she was bedridden.

Rory shared the uplifting news on Facebook with a photo of his wife beaming with joy as she played with the couple’s nearly 2-year-old daughter Indiana. “It's 60 and sunny outside today and even brighter inside," he wrote. "Joey's out of bed teaching signs to Indy on the floor.”

Joey Feek plays with daughter Indiana out of bed Photo: Facebook/Joey and Rory

The happy photo comes a few weeks after Rory wrote on his blog, This Life I Live, that his wife was left bedridden because of her illness. At the time he said, "Though now, she can no longer get out of bed -- she is so sharp and clear and her pain, for the most part, is so under control by the medicine that talking to her -– you would think she’s her normal self. Thinner. Much thinner. And with a hip new hairdo.”

In a new blog post on Sunday, Rory wrote that day Joey "decided to get out of bed and take a little stroll" was "a gift." He explained, "That’s not as simple as it sounds when you’ve been in a hospital bed for weeks and were prepared to possibly never walk again. But I guess the power-of-the-will is much stronger than the power of fear. Honestly, I think Joey just got tired of listening to life going on in the rooms outside of her bedroom and tired of wondering what it would be like to be part of it."

When the door to Joey's bedroom opened and she walked out, Rory recalled, "We almost couldn’t believe our eyes. We were all so proud of her, but I think Joey was even more proud of herself." For roughly an hour and a half, country singer enjoyed time out of her bed and with her loved ones.

WATCH JOEY PLAY WITH HER DAUGHTER BELOW

While Joey today is "a few years older and the chemo and radiation have taken their toll on her physical body," Rory wrote that "the same joy in her spirit and the same beautiful smile is still there, shining through. Cancer can’t take that away from her."

As of late, the terminally ill singer seems to be on an uphill climb. In a recent blog post, Rory revealed, "Joey's still feeling pretty good. Really good actually." He added, “We've been able to keep her pain under control for the most part and her spirit is just as positive as ever. Even more so here lately."

Joey looks forward to seeing her 2-year-old daughter every morning Photo: This Life I Live

In the past, Rory has referred to his wife and her “will to live” as “very, very strong.” The 40-year-old continues to fight not just for herself, but for the couple’s daughter who "gets excited every morning to see [her]." Last month, Joey expressed her wish that she will still be around for Christmas and her daughter’s second birthday in February.

"My wife knows I love Christmas," Rory previously wrote. "There's a magic that's in the air that isn't there any other time of the year."