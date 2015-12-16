Leighton Meester covers Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas" with best pal Dana Williams

Leighton Meester and her best friend Dana Williams have released a stunning cover of the Elvis Presley's song "Blue Christmas." The former Gossip Girl actress shared the festive cover on her Twitter page, delighting her 1.91 million followers.

This isn’t the first time the 29-year-old has shown off her musical talent. Last year, the brunette beauty released her debut album Heartstrings and has since been on tour with her band traveling the country. Her BFF Dana is also in the music industry and last week released her album Let’s Fall.

Leighton is focusing on her music career Photo: Getty Images

Earlier in the year, the duo caught the attention of many music fans when they performed a folksy version of Fleetwood Mac’s iconic song "Dreams." Apart from uploading clips of her singing, Leighton has kept a low profile since marrying former O.C. star Adam Brody in a Northern California ceremony in February 2014.

Since saying ‘I do,’ the couple have welcomed a daughter. Although neither husband nor wife have spoken about their bundle of joy, Leighton gave birth to their daughter Arlo Day in August of this year.

WATCH LEIGHTON AND DANA'S RENDITION OF "BLUE CHRISTMAS" BELOW

Talking about her decision to take a step back from the spotlight, the actress told InStyle U.K: “My values have shifted greatly in terms of what I find important. It’s my family, my friends and having a personal life. Those are the things that need nurturing.”

Since Gossip Girl, the TV series that launched her career, ended in 2012, Leighton has gone on to star in films such as Like Sunday, Like Rain and Life Partners, but has revealed that it is performing live is what she really loves. “My favorite thing – at least as far as the music goes, and now, actually, with acting too –is performing live. It’s so fun.”