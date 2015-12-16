Michelle Dockery says goodbye to fiancé John Dineen at funeral service in Ireland

Michelle Dockery laid her fiancé John Dineen to rest on Wednesday. The Downton Abbey star led a private service with hundreds of mourners at the Church of St. James in Ballinora, County Cork, Ireland near the farm where John grew up.The day before the service, Michelle spent her 34th birthday making preparations for John's funeral.

Photo: Getty Images

The actress' late fiancé lost his battle with a "rare form of cancer" at age 34 on Sunday morning at Cork's Marymount Hospice. John, who worked as a commercial public relations executive, was diagnosed earlier this year.

A heartbroken Michelle cut her promotional tour for the final season of Downton Abbey in the United States short to be by John's bedside during his final hours, before he passed away in his native Ireland.

A spokesperson for the actress said, "The family is very grateful for the support and kindness they have received but would kindly request that they are left to grieve in private."

It is believed the couple began dating in 2013, after being introduced by Michelle's Downton co-star Allen Leech. The pair kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but Michelle spoke briefly about their romance back in September 2014, saying, "I have a wonderful man in my life from Ireland."