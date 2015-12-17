Malala shares her thoughts about Donald Trump

Malala Yousafazi has opened up about her thoughts on Donald Trump. The Nobel Peace Prize winner has said that the property tycoon’s proposal to ban Muslims from entering into the United States is “tragic.”

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala has said that Donald Trump's comments are "really tragic" Photo: Getty Images

While attending a ceremony to pay tribute to the 134 children killed in a Taliban attack on a Pakistani school, the 18-year-old responded to the proposal put forward by the Republican candidate. “Well, that’s really tragic that you hear these comments which are full of hatred, full of this ideology of being discriminative towards other,” she told AFP. “It will be very unfair, very unjust that we associate 1.6 billion [Muslims] with a few terrorist organizations.”

Visibly upset by the comments the teenager said that instead of spreading hate we should be working together to defeat terrorism. She added that the best form of attack against the terrorists is to “bring quality education so we defeat the mindset of terrorism mentality and of hatred.”

Donald Trump has upset a lot of people with his proposal to ban Muslims from entering the United States Photo: Getty Images

Malala, who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012, has become a leading activist for education and women's rights. In 2014, she became the youngest recipient to win a Nobel Peace Prize. U.N. Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson has previously praised the young teen's work saying, "[Malala] was giving, utterly graceful, compelling and intelligent. That might sound obvious but I was struck by this even more in person."

The Harry Potter actress continued, "There are lots of NGOs out there in the world doing great things... But if there were one I would put my money on to succeed and make change on this planet, it would be hers. (The Malala Fund)."