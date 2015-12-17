​Dax Shepard on his daughter and Santa: ‘She can’t wait to meet this felon’

Honesty is the only policy as far as Dax Shepard is concerned. When it came time for him to explain who Santa Claus is to his 2-year-old daughter, Lincoln, he did not hold back.

“There’s gonna be a guy stopping by on Christmas Eve in a red jumpsuit with combat boots. Huge Grizzly Adams beard he goes by Christopher Kringle or St. Nick he’s got a lot of aliases,” Dax told Ellen Degeneres of the explanation he gave to Lincoln.

Photo: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

The 40-year-old continued, “[Santa’s] gonna show up riding a team of endangered animals. He’s gonna park them on the roof then he’s gonna repel in. He’s gonna root around the area for a while, eat some cookies and what not. Don’t worry he’s not diabetic, he looks like it, but it’s okay. And then if you come out, you may find him getting handsy with mom under a mistletoe. So she’s very excited.”

And what about Santa’s wife? Well, when little Lincoln asked if the man in the big red suit is married, Dax respond, “Ya know he’s married, but he travels a lot. I don’t know what his real arrangement is. He hangs out with a lot of children; they’re his employees.”

The actor added, “So she’s excited; she can’t wait to meet this felon.”

Photo: Getty Images

While his daughter is eagerly waiting to meet Santa, Dax was ready on Thursday for a Christmas gift from the host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show , namely Brad Pitt.

“I still love Brad Pitt like crazy,” the CHIPs star admitted to Ellen. Also sharing the dad-of-two's infatuation is also with Jay Z. “I love Jay Z. I think he is like one of the true, pure geniuses among us,” he revealed. “If I could go camping with two dudes…,” Dax said referencing to his man crushes. “Like if Jay Z could rap while I stare at Brad Pitt.”

Here’s hoping Dax’s wife, Kristen Bell, can fit those two guys under the Christmas tree this year!

