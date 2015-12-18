Keith Urban pays tribute to his father at his funeral in Australia

Keith Urban has said a final goodbye to his father. On Thursday afternoon, the country music singer was seen attending his dad Robert's funeral in Queensland, Australia.

Honoring him one last time, Keith arrived at the service in his father's treasured Lincoln Continental. In fact, in light of Robert's love of motorcycles and cars, many mourners arrived on a gleaming set of wheels, including one who rode in on a Harley Davidson.



Keith said his father was "finally at peace" Photo: Instagram/@keithurban

Although wife Nicole Kidman was not seen, the "Somebody Like You" singer was surrounded by friends and family, including his brother Shane and mother Marienne.

Last week Keith announced the sad news that his father had passed away in a hospice after losing his battle with cancer. In a statement to People, he said that Robert, who passed away at the age of 73, was "finally at peace".



"I've been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support that Nicole [Kidman] and I, and our family, have received since my Dad's passing on Saturday night," the singer said in a statement. "His long battle with cancer is now over and he is finally at peace. My dad's love of country music and America set me on my life's journey, and shaped so much of who I am today."



The country music singer thanked fans for their "love and support" Photo: Getty Images

"Thank you to everyone who has kept us all in your thoughts and prayers."



It was only recently that Keith opened up about his father's condition, while promoting his "Keith Urban So Far..." exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame. The father-of-two said: "He’s probably only got a few weeks, if that. I've just been dealing with that the last couple of days.

"This has all come at a very strange time where it's typical of a career that has extreme highs and extreme lows all often at the exact same time," he told The Tennessean. "So [the exhibit] is bittersweet a little bit because [my dad] is the catalyst for all of this. My dad is the catalyst for me living in America."



Recent times have been tough for Keith and Nicole, who lost her own father unexpectedly last year after he suffered a fall.