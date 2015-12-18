Audrina Patridge, fiancé Corey Bohan expecting first child

Another baby is heading toward the hills! Former MTV Hills star Audrina Patridge announced on Friday that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Corey Bohan.

The 30-year-old took to her Instagram to share the couple's baby announcement. Posting a photo of herself with a positive pregnancy test, the reality star wrote, “I finally figured out what to get Corey for Christmas! #babyontheway #ClearblueConfirmed #ad (blog post with all the details will be up today!) xoxo.”

Upon learning she was pregnant, Audrina told Us Weekly, "I was super-excited!" Naturally the first person she shared the exciting news with was her fiancé. “I asked [Corey] to have a look at the test and make sure I wasn’t seeing things!" She said. "You never really expect it to say 'Pregnant.' He had a big smirk on his face and was really happy about it."

While the baby was a surprise for the MTV star, the expectant mom admitted, “I feel at this point in my life I am ready to be a mama!" Audrina and Corey announced their engagement back in November after dating on-and-off since 2008.

The TV personality's former co-star, Kristin Cavallari, recently welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Saylor James, with husband Jay Cutler.