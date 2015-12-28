Gigi Hadid and model sister Bella nail 'High School Musical' dance: Video

The Hadid sisters are in this together! Supermodel siblings Gigi and Bella Hadid proved they have moves off the catwalk, dancing to a classic High School Musical song over the holiday weekend.

Gigi shared a video of her and her sister’s dance skills on Snapchat. She captioned the clip, “Currently..." The model pair nailed the Disney film’s choreography as they danced to “We’re All In This Together.”

"Currently..." #GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid @bellahadid A video posted by Gigi Hadid❤️ (@gigihadidsnapchat) on Dec 26, 2015 at 4:58pm PST

The 20-year-old Victoria's Secret beauty and stunning sis Bella even received a stamp of approval from High School Musical alum Ashely Tisdale. The former Disney star tweeted, "When you see @GiGiHadid and @bellahadid on snapchat dancing to 'we're all in this together'" followed by multiple heart-eyed emojis.

When you see @GiGiHadid and @bellahadid on snapchat dancing to "we're all in this together"  — AshleyTisdaleFrench (@ashleytisdale) December 27, 2015

The girls, along with their mother Yolanda Foster and brother Anwar Hadid, feted the Christmas holiday in Aspen, Colorado. In addition to impromptu dance sessions, Gigi and Bella have been enjoying quality time with their family, hitting the slopes and snuggling up on a gondola.

A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolandahfoster) on Dec 25, 2015 at 11:10am PST

Yolanda, who announced her divorce from husband David Foster in early December, shared a heartwarming photo with her children. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned the sweet picture, “The best thing to hold onto in Life is each other......... Merry Christmas from our family to yours xoxo.”