Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani snap a sweet selfie at Cardinals game

The couple that selfies together, stays together! Gwen Stefani and her new beau Blake Shelton spent some post-Christmas quality time with each other this past Sunday at the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers football game in Glendale, Arizona. The rock star, 46, and the country crooner, 39, were seen taking a break from the NFL match to snap a sweet selfie.

Gwen and Blake posed for a fun picture at the Arizona Cardinals game Photo: Twitter/AZCardinals

The Arizona Cardinals tweeted a picture of the couple, who were cheering on the home team. "Selfie break for @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani #GBvsAZ," the organization posted, along with a photo of Gwen holding up her cellphone while Blake leaned in for the snap.

In an image tweeted out by the NFL, thetwo The Voice judges are seen walking through the stadium. "Blake and Gwen are rooting on the @AZCardinals today in their big showdown with the Packers. #GBvsAZ," read the Tweet.

This isn't the first time the new couple have been out and about together this holiday season. Last week, Gwen and Blake spent some time shopping in Oklahoma at one of Blake's favorite shops, Atwoods Ranch and Home. The new couple also grabbed bite at the "Sangria" singer's favorite Mexican restaurant. Before Christmas, they spent time Gwen's parents' house in California prepping for the holidays.

During the Cardinals game, Gwen and Blake also took to their own social media accounts to share some image.

"This just happened...GO @AZCardinals !!!!!, " Blake tweeted the image of him standing next to the team's siren. Gwen meanwhile shared a video of her view from the sidelines, which features an appearance from her and her beau.

Gwen and Blake weren't the only celebrities to show up to the game. American Idol winner Jordin Sparks and Saturday Night Live alum David Spade were also seen at the sporting event.

Hungover spade at @azcardinals game talking to my college roommates @gwenstefani and @blakeshelton #dazed #lovetriangle A photo posted by David Spade (@davidspade) on Dec 27, 2015 at 1:24pm PST

David even took a picture with the couple and posted it to his Instagram."Hungover spade at @azcardinals game talking to my college roommates @gwenstefani and @blakeshelton #dazed #lovetriangle."