Hilary Duff on being a single mom – and the 'debut' of her 'post-baby bod'

Hilary Duff’s lips aren’t sealed when it comes to discussing her life as a single working mom. The “Breathe In. Breathe Out” singer opened up to REDBOOK in a new interview for her February 2016 cover about having a career while raising her 3-year-old son Luca.

"It's hard to say that you really can have it all. I think you can to a certain degree, but fully loaded, pedal-all-the-way-down is tough,” the singer-actress said of suffering from mom guilt. “You're missing out on something, either on the career or on the family. When I'm really busy with work, I feel extremely guilty."



Hilary, who has a 3-year-old son Luca, says she feels "extremely guilty" when she's busy with work Photo: Instagram/@HilaryDuff

The 28-year-old has been in the spotlight for years, but admitted the attention after giving birth to Luca in 2012 was a bit “invasive.” She explained, “After I had Luca, I went out to, like, the breast-pump store – I was still huge – and I just had a comfortable outfit on. And the next day [in the tabloids] it was like, 'Hilary debuts post-baby bod!' And I was like, ‘That's not a debut! That's an errand!’”



"It's not important to me to get married again," she told REDBOOK Photo: FilmMagic

Shortly after Luca's birth, Hilary and her husband of four years, Mike Comrie, announced their separation; they filed for divorce in 2015. While the actress is open to the idea of getting married again, she revealed it is not a priority.

"It's not important to me. I don't feel I would need to be married to have another child,” she said. “If I felt strongly enough toward someone or if someone felt strongly about it, I might say okay. But it's not essential."