Best Nine of 2015 on Instagram: Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and more

Stars are posting their 9 most-liked Instagram pics of the year – and we've gathered some of the best! Check out these star collages and see what photos were fan favorites in our Best Nine of 2015 gallery. <br> With more than 60.5 million followers, pop star Taylor Swift is the most followed person on Instagram. <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift
The second most popular instagrammer is Selena Gomez, whose 57.8 million followers are regularly updated on her single life following her breakup with Justin Bieber, as well as her various fashion shoots. <br> Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez
With more than 55.8 million followers, Kim Kardashian is the most followed of the Kardashian family. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian
With more than 55 million followers Beyonce Knowles is the world's fourth most popular Instagram account. <br> Photo: Instagram/@beyonce
David Beckham joined Instagram this year and already has more than 128 million likes for 272 posts - incredible! <br> Photo: Instagram/@davidbeckham
Kensington Royal's Instagram is full of adorable pictures of our fave British royals. We can't get enough of Prince George and Princess Charlotte! <br> Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal
New mom Blake Lively keeps her fans updated on family life, set life and her incredible hair on her Instagram page. <br> Photo: Instagram/@blakelively
Like father, like son! Celebrity offspring Brooklyn Beckham is almost as popular as dad David. <br> Photo: Instagram/@brooklynbeckham
Jessica Alba likes to keep fans in the know when she is traveling the world or... attending a Taylor Swift concert with her kids! <br> Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba
This year it was all about Sofia Vergara's spectacular wedding to Joe Manganiello. The 'Modern Family' actress received almost 50 million likes throughout the year. <br> Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara
Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, kept us up-to-date with all the most fabulous social parties and engagements via her Instagram page. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kitty.spencer
