Mariah Carey rings in the New Year with boyfriend James Packer in Australia

Among the first in the world to welcome 2016, Mariah Carey looked incredible as she took to the stage in Australia to give a dazzling New Year’s Eve performance – and boyfriend James Packer was cheering her on! Excited to spend the special evening with her partner, the 45-year-old singer told the Herald Sun: “I’m so excited to be in Melbourne with James for New Year’s Eve.”

The singer looked incredible as she took to the stage in Melbourne Photo: Getty Images

The couple appear to have taken their relationship to the next level with Mariah meeting James’ mom Roslyn, who attended the singer’s lavish concert at Melbourne Crown Palladium.

Making sure it was a family affair, the We Belong Together singer, who looked better than ever in a figure-hugging white dress embellished with silver crystals and sequins, brought her 4-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan to Australia with her.



Mariah's boyfriend James Packer supported her at her concert Photo: Getty Images

Speaking to talk show host Steve Harvey about the relationship, Mariah revealed that the pair immediately felt the chemistry when they met. “We first met in Aspen. A couple of years ago we were at the Hercules premiere. We were talking and laughing and people were getting mad at us and stuff like that. So we hit it off,” she said.

For their first Christmas as a couple the duo returned to Aspen to celebrate the festive holiday. Although Mariah appeared on her own in a jaw-dropping jacuzzi photo, she and James were also spotted together exploring the Colorado town together. The couple were later seen in the VIP section at the World Snow Polo Championship, where they looked very cozy cuddling up to each other and whispering in each other’s ears.