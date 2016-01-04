Carrie Underwood secretly captures Mike Fisher singing to Garth Brooks

Carrie Underwood isn't the only one with smooth vocal chops in her family. The 32-year-old "Smoke Break" singer recently caught her NHL star husband Mike Fisher, 35, singing in the car, and the Nashville Predators player has quite the vocals.

"#IAlwaysWantedToMarryGarth @mfisher1212 duet coming soon," she captioned the video she posted on her Instagram of her hubby singing the Garth Brooks hit "The River."

Carrie and Mike were married in July 2010 and welcomed their 11-month-old son Isaiah Michael Fisher in February of last year. On New Year's Eve, Carrie shared a sweet picture featuring Mike on her Instagram, celebrating a major milestone in their relationship.

"Not only is it #NewYearsEve but it's also a very important anniversary for me and @mfisher1212 #FirstDate #FirstKiss Our lives were forever changed from that night on. I wouldn't change a thing. I love you baby! #TBT," she captioned the picture of her and Mike snuggled close together and posing for a selfie.

Carrie credits their strong relationship on the fact that she and Mike were well into their careers before tying the knot. "It helped that we were both established before we were married," she shared with Cosmopolitan magazine. "Neither one of us could be like, 'I didn't know it would be like this!"