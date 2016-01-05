Jennifer Lopez: 'I need to be happy on my own'

Jennifer Lopez has not only gotten more beautiful with age, but also wiser. The 46-year-old singer-actress opened up in a new interview on the Today Show about accepting herself in her 40s and inspiring others.

“It’s important to me,” the star said of being an inspiration to other women. “Being in this business since my early 20s, that there was always a moment where they are going to try and write you off. It’s like, don’t write us off at a certain point in our lives. We have so much to offer.”

Photo: Getty Images

She continued, “I feel like I knew nothing in my 20s, but I thought I knew everything and in my 30s I kind of realized I knew nothing, like I actually didn’t know anything and then in my 40s now I feel like oh I’m starting to accept myself for who I am.”

The "Booty" singer, who will begin her Las Vegas residency January 20, graces the cover of InStyle’s February issue. While the multi-talented star is enjoying her fabulous 40s, she admitted to the magazine that she doesn’t need a man to be content.

"I need to be happy on my own," she said. "If someone fits into that, great. But if they don’t, that’s OK too."

Credit: Greg Kadel

Jennifer added, "As girls, I think we are taught from a very young age that someone is going to bring us our happiness. I was waiting for Prince Charming. Everybody I met was going to be the guy I was going to spend my life with. And then you realize, 'I'm strong, I'm my own keeper, my own savior.' That’s been the journey for me."

Just because the Shades of Blue actress is her “own savior” doesn't mean she can't date. The songstress admitted on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday that she and her beau Casper Smart celebrated the New Year together in Miami.

And while, Jennifer gifted her man a tuxedo for Christmas, she assured Ellen, she will not be walking down the aisle any time soon. She said, “No wedding. There’s no wedding.”

WATCH JENNIFER'S INTERVIEW BELOW