Lea Michele and Matthew Paetz's court side romance

Lea Michele is happy and in love! The 29-year-old actress posted a picture of the "best night ever" spent with her boyfriend Matthew Paetz on Tuesday evening at the Los Angeles Lakers game. "Date night. Court side," she captioned the image of her and Matthew's boots in front of the Lakers logo.

Lea and Matthew enjoyed date night at the Lakers game Photo: GC Images

The Scream Queens star and her love spent some of the game against the Golden State Warriors stealing some kisses. Lea also opened up about her relationship with Matthew during an interview with the Fempire podcast. "At the end of the day, this industry is really tough and the only way to really get through is to create a solid unit," the former Glee star shared with the podcast hosts Becca Tobin, Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek. "We’ve stood by each other through anything that was thrown our way. [Matt] is a such a great man that he would never really let anything like that ever crack our lovely little core that we've created."

Lea and Matthew have been dating since 2014 Photo: GC Images

The You First author credited Matthew, 30, for respecting her previous relationship with her late boyfriend and Glee co-star Cory Monteith."He is very respectful toward the person that I was with, and that, again, is something I love so much about him," she continued. "I really know that Cory would love him too."

Cory passed away tragically in July 2013 after a drug overdose. After taking time to grieve the loss of her love, Lea began dating Matthew in 2014.

Lea not only leans on the support of her boyfriend, but her also her co-star Emma Roberts. When asked about rumors of a feud between her and fellow the Scream Queens actress, she admits they are actually inseparable. "It was crazy, I was reading one the other day and it said "Lea Michele and Emma Roberts hate each other," she quipped about the rumor. "We're like literally obsessed with each other, we have an extremely co-dependent relationship. We're like sisters, we love each other."

When it comes to other BFF goals, Lea wishes she and Matthew could have a friendship with Chrissy Tiegenand John Legend.

Date night. Court side. ❤️ A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Jan 5, 2016 at 10:10pm PST

"I really would love to be best friends with Chrissy Teigen. I feel like she would cook for me, she would defend bullies for me," she said. "I would go to their house and John Legend would be singing or naked in a shower somewhere… I feel like me and Matt would be really good friends with them."