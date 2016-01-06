Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer celebrates 25th birthday in South Africa

Lady Kitty Spencer made her recent trip to Cape Town, South Africa one for the books! Princess Diana's niece, returned to her childhood home, where she celebrated her 25th birthday, rang in the new year and served as a bridesmaid in her best friend's wedding.

Kitty treated her over 23 thousand followers to photos of the lavish moments. "Average-sized wedding party! Such an honour to be your bridesmaid #lilyandpaal," she captioned the photo of her in a pink floor-length gown among the rest of the wedding party and newlyweds Lily Kuiper and Paal Stokkelien.

Kitty's celebration started before the wedding day. The blonde jet-setter snapped pictures featuring her and the other bridesmaids enjoying quality time during brunch. "Bridesmaids Breakfast. Poor James!! Thank you for having us @sexyfoodsa @jameskuiper #lilyandpaal," she captioned, next to the image of her and the other fellow bridesmaids at South African restaurant Sexy Food.

This trip wasn't all about bridal bliss for Kitty. She was also able to sneak in a quick birthday celebration with a few gents. "Surrounded by kings on my birthday. I love you guys so much," she captioned the photo featuring some handsome men, including her brother Louis. Kitty also received a special birthday cake with the image of her dog on it.

In a more recent post, Kitty's festivities look like they are coming to an end, and she is all partied out. "Cape Town (someone has obviously annoyed me)," she shared, next to the candid shot of the blonde beauty sitting at a bench and gazing in the distance.

If 2016 is anything like 2015, Kitty is going to spend a lot of time traveling the globe and documenting the experience.