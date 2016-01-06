Joey Feek has seen 'the light,' after fearing the 'unknown'

Joey Feek has lived to see another year, but looking ahead has brought on mixed emotions for the terminally ill singer. The country star was able to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s surrounded by family, but her husband Rory Feek revealed in a new blog post that it wasn’t smooth sailing.

Photo: Facebook/JoeyandRory

“The holidays have been a roller coaster for my bride,” Rory wrote on his blog, This Life I Live, on Tuesday. “She’s had some good days, some bad days – some wonderful moments, and some deep pain that the morphine just couldn’t seem to touch. How could it… it wasn’t that kind of pain.”

The 40-year-old, who is battling terminal cervical cancer, has been in hospice care since November in her hometown of Alexandria, Indiana. And while, her wish to be around for Christmas came true, Rory admitted that during the holidays, “Though she managed a smile most of the time, Joey’s heart was heavy and she was feeling some things she hadn’t before…A sadness. A fear of the unknown. And even some anger – not at God, just at her situation I suppose.”

Photo: Facebook/JoeyandRory

He added, “It’s not easy for her to be as excited about what the new year holds in store as it was last year. But she says she’s seen the light, and she’s over that now.”

Perhaps that light is the couple’s nearly 2-year-old daughter Indiana. Rory has previously noted that his wife continues to fight not only for herself but for their daughter. The doting husband shared a tender photo on Facebook of the mother-daughter pair in Joey’s hospice bed reading a book. Rory captioned the sweet picture, “...loving watching them loving each other.”