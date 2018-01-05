Famous Miss and Mr. Golden Globes through the years

While the Golden Globes is dedicated to honoring some of the biggest names in Hollywood, it's the up and coming faces who join the winners on stage that also deserve our attention! Thanks to their famous parents, Dakota Johnson, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rumer Willis have all had the honor of holding the title of Miss or Mr. Golden Globe before catching their big break. Now as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone gets ready to share the honor at the 2018 award show, we’re taking a look at Hollywood offspring and stars who have held the title. Photo: Getty Images
Miss Golden Globe 2017 <b>Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet Stallone</b>: Daughters of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin "We all started screaming and jumping up and down, music blasting, dogs barking," Sophia recalled to the Hollywood Reporter after she and her sisters learned from their dad that they had been chosen for the honor. "We didn't think we would get it." Photo: Getty Images
Miss Golden Globe 2016 <b>Corinne Foxx</b>: Daughter of Jamie Foxx Recalling the honor with the Hollywood Reporter, Corrine said, "My dad was so excited for me," adding, "His advice was to always live in the moment. And don't worry if you trip." Photo: Getty Images
Miss Golden Globe 2015 <b>Greer Grammer</b>: Daughter of Kelsey Grammer and Barrie Buckner Greer shared with the Hollywood Reporter in 2017 some advice Miss Golden Globe alum Dakota Johnson told her. "She said, 'Just have fun and look out for people — because the celebrities have been drinking.'" Photo: Getty Images
Mr. and Miss. Golden Globe 2013 <b>Sam Michael Fox</b>: Son of Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan <b>Francesca Eastwood</b>: Daughter of Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher Photo: Getty Images
Miss Golden Globe 2009 <b>Rumer Willis</b>: Daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Photo: Getty Images
Miss Golden Globe 2007 <b>Lorraine Nicholson</>: Daughter of Jack Nicholson and Rebecca Broussard <br> Photo: Getty Images
Miss Golden Globes 2006 <b>Dakota Johnson</b>: Daughter of Don Johnson and 1975 Miss Golden Globes Melanie Griffith Photo: Getty Images
Mr. Golden Globe 2003 <b>AJ Lamas</b>: Son of Lorenzo Lamas and Michele Smith Photo: Getty Images
Miss Golden Globe 2000 <b>Liza Huber</b>: Daughter of Helmut Huber and Susan Lucci Photo: Getty Images
Mr. Golden Globe 1996 <b>Freddie Prinze Jr.</b>: Son of Freddie Prinze and Kathy Elaine Cochran Photo: Getty Images
Miss Golden Globe 1982 <b>Laura Dern</b>: Daughter of Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd Photo: Getty Images
Miss Golden Globe 1980 <b>Kym Karath</b>: <i>The Sound of Music</i> Photo: Getty Images
Miss Golden Globe 1975 <b>Melanie Griffith</b>: Daughter of Peter Griffith and Tippi Hedren. Getty Images
Miss Golden Globe 1971 <b>Anne Archer</b>: Daughter of John Archer and Marjorie Lord Photo: Getty Images
