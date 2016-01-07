Sandra Bullock gives touching People’s Choice Awards speech inspired by her son Louis

Sandra Bullock delivered a touching speech on Wednesday night, as she accepted the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Movie actress. The 51-year-old actress used her acceptance speech to pay homage to working “mamas” in Hollywood and to share a sweet anecdote about her son Louis.

Sandra gave a touching speech as she accepted the award for Favorite Movie Actress Photo: Getty Images

The actress, who recently became a mom-of-two, recounted a touching story about how her son Louis wanted to be given an award for his role in their family videos. After explaining that, “if you get an award you have to say thank you and be grateful,” she asked the little boy what he would say in his acceptance speech: “He said ‘I would like to say thank you to the world and thank you to the planet.’" Sandra then asked if her 5-year-old son had anything else to add to which he responded, "No, I just want to keep it simple!”

Giving praise to other working mothers in the film industry, the Our Brand is Crisis actress gave a shout out to her fellow nominees, Anne Hathaway, Melissa McCarthy, Meryl Streep and Scarlett Johansson, saying: “Once again, you, the people, have allowed me to be in great company tonight, with these women I share the category with. They all break molds, push that glass ceiling up and they’re all mamas. We’re all working mamas who love what we do, and we get to do what we do because of you.”

Sandra mentioned fellow working 'mama' Melissa McCarthy in her speech Photo: Getty Images

To wrap up her speech, the Oscar winner reiterated the words of her son and said: “Thank you to the planet and on behalf of this mama, I would like to say thank you to the people on this planet for once again the great company, giving me a memory and this. Thank you so much.”

WATCH SANDRA'S SPEECH