Mariah Carey flaunts her bikini body in a gold swimsuit during her island vacation

Golden goddess! Mariah Carey had some fun in the sun and showed off her toned bikini body in the process. The 45-year-old posted a shot of herself on Instagram, showing off her amazing figure. "#sunset #pondebeach #islandlife," she captioned the picture, which featured the "Heartbreaker" singer glowing in the middle of the water.

Photo: Instagram/@mariahcarey

Mariah shared more snapshots of her and 4-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan enjoying their lavish island vacation. "babygirlisinthelead #missmonroe," she captioned the picture, that shows her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's 4-year-old daughter beating her mother in a foot race.

The songstress didn't just show off her figure by showing some skin. Mariah posed for a few photos wearing a form-fitting red wet suit. "#flippingoutoverthebeach #pondeislands," she shared next to a photo showing off her free-flowing hair and red wet suit.

Photo: Instagram/@mariahcarey

Absent from the island photos is Mariah's new boyfriend, James Packer. The pair and Mariah's twins celebrated the new year in Melbourne, Australia. While Mariah took the stage during the evening, James and the twins were there to cheer her on.

In an interview with the Herald Sun, Mariah shared her feelings about ringing in the new year with her new leading man. "I'm so excited to be in Melbourne with James for New Year's Eve," she told the paper.

Mariah didn't keep her New Year's Eve excitement to herself. The "Vision of Love" singer posted a photo featuring her leading man on her Instagram.

"#fabulous #newyears celebration in #australia #JP."

Looks like Mariah is starting off 2016 happy and healthy.