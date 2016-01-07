Adele keeps it real during her intense workout

It’s official — Adele is our spirit animal. The “Hello” songstress shared a photo of herself working out and let’s just say the picture hits close to home. The 27-year-old posted a photo showing off her workout routine, while posing with a miserable facial expression. She captioned the all too real photo, "Getting ready...”

A photo posted by @adele on Jan 6, 2016 at 12:32pm PST

The recent Instagram further proves how down-to-earth the 25 singer actually is. In the past, Adele has spoken out about embracing her body and not conceding to the pressures to be thin. She said, “I’ve never wanted to look like models on the cover of magazines. I represent the majority of women and I’m very proud of that.”

According to the mom-of-one, someone’s image does not dictate their success. She previously said, “I’ve never seen magazine covers and seen music videos and been like, ‘I need to look like that to be a success.'"

Photo: Getty Images for iHeart Radio

She continued, "No matter what you look like, I think the key is to first of all be happy with yourself and if you want to try and improve things that you don't like about yourself, then do them after you kind of appreciate yourself."

Adele’s healthy attitude toward body image stems from a special person in her life, her mother. “I have never been insecure, ever, about how I look, about what I want to do with myself,” she admitted back in 2009. “My mum told me to only ever do things for myself, not for others.”