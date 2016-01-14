Greer Grammer's advice for Miss Golden Globe 2016 Corinne Foxx: 'Don't drink too much water' By Alex Cramer

At last year’s Golden Globes, Greer Grammer, daughter of Kelsey Grammer, had the golden ticket. It’s been a year since she stepped onto the stage of the Beverly Hilton to hand trophies to Gina Rodriguez, Eddie Redmayne and George Clooney as Miss Golden Globe. “I didn’t expect how hard it was going to be to wrangle everybody,” she told HELLO! at the Moet Moments Film Festival in West Hollywood. “People really don’t listen to you, like I can guide you. I got a lot of comments on Twitter with people being like ‘she looks like an airport security person like guiding.’”

Greer offered some advice for this year's Miss Golden Globe Corinne Foxx

It turns out that it can be tricky to guide Hollywood stars who are overcome with the win or the few cocktails they had been sipping throughout the evening. “It was a little bit of like a bouncer," she joked. "Making sure everyone knew where to go, what to do, where not to go. It was definitely hard.”

This year’s Miss Golden Globe is Corinne Foxx, 21, daughter of Oscar winner Jamie Foxx. The two spoke at the Golden Globes nomination luncheon, and Greer tried to give her best advice to the young starlet. “The main thing I said was to not drink too much water because you don’t get a break,” she said. “There’s no bathroom break for you as Miss Golden Globe. The three hours that you’re on stage, like you’re there.”

The Awkward star also had some important fashion advice for Corinne. “I told her to practice walking in her shoes a lot because your feet really hurt,” she added. “So make sure you’re wearing comfortable shoes and to practice and make sure they’re broken in, because you’re going to be walking a ton.”

Tune in to NBC on Sunday at 8 p.m. to see Corinne hand out the awards to Hollywood's elite.