Golden Globes 2016: The best photos from behind-the-scenes and the after parties

It was a night for celebration! Sunday night's Golden Globes kicked off award season, and some of the biggest names in Hollywood starred in the evening's best moments. We're taking you behind the scenes for a look at the highlights you might have missed: Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence's BFF date, backstage at the Moet winner's lounge with Lady Gaga and Taraji P. Henson and more. <br> All hail the Mother Monster! Golden Globes winner Lady Gaga toasted with Moët & Chandon backstage in the winner’s lounge. <br> <br> Photo: Moët & Chandon
Katy Perry, Brad Pitt and Selena Gomez at an after party. <br> Photo: Instagram/@derekblasberg
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry danced the night away at The Weinstein Co. & Netflix’s Golden Globe after party sponsored by Fiji water. <br> Photo: Charley Gallay / Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder shared a treat with his pal Malin Akerman at The Weinstein Co. & Netflix’s Golden Globe after party sponsored by Fiji water. <br> Photo: Charley Gallay / Getty Images
Jaimie Alexander and her fiancé Peter Facinelli were a dapper pair at The Weinstein Co. & Netflix’s Golden Globe after party sponsored by Marie Claire. <br> Photo: Charley Gallay / Getty Images
Hello, handsome! Gerard Butler looked dapper during the Universal, Focus Features, E! Entertainment Golden Globes After Party Sponsored by Chrysler. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez changed into white for the NBC Universal party. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Also hitting the soirée, one of the night's big winners, Kate Winslet. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Kinney posed with Saoirse Ronan on the way into the Universal after party. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Orlando Bloom and Mark Ruffalo looked sharp during the 17th Annual Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle Golden Globe after party. <br> Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum had a fun parents' night out at the InStyle bash. <br> Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle
Jennifer Lopez and Jason Statham were a dynamic duo at the star-studded Warner Bros. and InStyle get-together. <br> Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle
Look at that smile! Golden Globes winner Kate Winslet toasted with Moët & Chandon backstage in the Winners' Lounge. <br> Photo: Moët & Chandon
What a knockout! Golden Globes winner Sylvester Stallone. <br> Photo: Moët & Chandon
'Empire' star Taraji P. Henson aka Cookie Lyon had her hands full in the Winners' Lounge, too. <br> Photo: Moët & Chandon
Amping up the glamour factor even more, fellow winner Lady Gaga joined Taraji for a toast. <br> Photo: Moët & Chandon
Host Ricky Gervais pre-gamed before the big show. <br> Photo: Instagram/@rickygervais
Sophia Bush and Gina Rodriguez hugged it out during the ceremony. <br> Photo: Instagram/@sophiabush
Lily Collins and Halston Sage enjoyed a "typical Sunday". <br> Photo: Instagram@lilycollins
Lady Gaga (and her statue) joined Kate Hudson and Jennifer Lopez for this flawless candid pic. <br> Photo: Instagram/@jlo
Emmy Rossum and her fiancé took a milkshake break after the ceremony. <br> Photo: Instagram/@emmyrossum
Jaime King snuck a pic with a friend's statue. <br> Photo: Instagram/@jaime_king
Selena Gomez and Brad Pitt had a chat during an after party. <br> Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez
Miss Golden Globe Corinne Foxx thanked fans for an amazing night. <br> Photo: Instagram/@corinnefoxx
Sophia Bush celebrated Lady Gaga's win. <br> Photo: Instagram/@sophiabush
Brie Larson celebrated with Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx and an In and Out Burger! <br> Photo: Instagram/@derekblasberg
Denzel gave everyone a 'goals' moment when he brought his gorgeous family on stage to receive the Cecil B DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Eva Longoria and Katy Perry snapped a quick pic backstage. <br> Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria
In one of the night's must-see moments, host Ricky Gervais sipped his beer as he introduced Mel Gibson during the ceremony. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Alan Cumming had a gif-worthy reaction. <br> Photo: Twitter/@goldenglobes
Bryan Cranston kept the champagne flowing at Leonardo DiCaprio and Helen Mirren's table. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Helen Mirren caught up with good friend (and icon) Morgan Freeman. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Sam Smith let his hair down on the dancefloor after winning the trophy for Best Original Song. <br> Photo: Twitter/@samsmithworld
Amy Schumer posed with BFF (and Best Actress in a Comedy winner) Jennifer Lawrence after bringing the house down with their celebrity nicknames monologue. <br> Photo: Instagram/@amyschumer
'Star Wars' legend Harrison Ford and wife Calista Flockhart shared a romantic moment backstage. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Gaga celebrated her Best Actress in a Mini Series win with 'American Horror Story' producer and friend Ryan Murphy. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The cast of 'Transparent' looked like they were having a good time after the show. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart with Kourtney Kardashian and her "hot date", little sis Kylie Jenner. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Billy Bush photobombed Andy Samberg and Jonah Hil. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Newly-engaged Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham walked the red carpet, while the model flashed her new bling. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe confirmed that they are expecting their first child. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed enjoyed their date night at one of the after parties. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Leonardo DiCaprio shared a laugh after winning for Best Director and Best Actor for 'The Revenant.' <br> Photo: Rex
Jamie Foxx, Denzel Washington and Will Smith gave fans a Man Crush Monday moment with a quick pic during the ceremony. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Tyrese, Leo and director Alejandro González Iñárritu were three handsome gents as they got together for an Instagram shot. <br> Photo: Instagram/@tyrese
Kourtney Kardashian had a 'hot date' with youngest sister Kylie Jenner at the Warner Bros. and InStyle party. <br> Photo: Getty Images
