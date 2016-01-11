Rory Feek writes his dying wife Joey Feek is 'ready to come home'

Joey Feek has seen the light and now, she is ready to come home. After revealing last week that the holidays were a "roller coaster" for the ailing country singer, Joey's husband, Rory Feek, admits that he is coming to terms with the fact that his wife is nearing the end.

“Here I sit beside my dying wife. I don’t say those words lightly. As a matter-of-fact, I haven’t said them at all. But my beautiful bride has said them to me in these couple of days,” the 49-year-old wrote on his blog This Life I Live, on Saturday. “Her pain and discomfort has continued to increase daily and so has the morphine to help her be comfortable."

Photo: Getty Images for ACM

Joey, who is battling terminal cervical cancer, has had her medication quadrupled in recent days to help keep the pain away. The dad-of-three said, “I’d like to tell you that she’s doing great and is going to beat this thing. But I can’t.”

He continued, “Yesterday with tears in her eyes and mine, Joey held my hand and told me that she has been having serious talks with Jesus. She said she told him that if He’s ready to take her… she’s ready to come home.”

In his recent blog post, Rory also reflected on the couple’s 2012 song, “When I’m Gone.” The emotional ballad and music video, which is about a person dying, while singing to someone they love, has now ironically come to life.

“Our ‘make-believe’ song and video seems to be coming true,” Rory, who shares daughter Indiana with Joey, said. “Some call it ‘life imitating art’. I don’t. I call it God. He knew I would need her to tell me goodbye… not just once, but a thousand times. And I’d need to know that no matter how much time passes, that she loves me still. And He made it so that if I needed to be reminded of her beautiful life and heart and voice… she would only be a ‘click’ away.”

He added, “It is a very special song, filled with hope and love. And in time, I believe it will have the power to help heal a million broken hearts…Even mine.”

WATCH "WHEN I'M GONE" BELOW