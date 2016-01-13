​NFL player Devon Still's 5-year-old daughter Leah is cancer-free

Devon Still's 5-year-old daughter Leah Still is officially cancer-free! The NFL defensive tackle for the Houston Texans shared the happy news on social media on Monday.

Tweeting from the hospital he wrote, “She really beat cancer! Beyond thankful for all the support y’all showed us.” Devon continued in another tweet, “It’s crazy to sit here in the hospital know that after leah gets discharged tomorrow we are really done with this chapter in our lives.”

Photo: Getty Images

The joyous announcement comes almost a year and a half after Leah was first diagnosed with Stage-4 neuroblastoma back in 2014. Devon’s daughter underwent her last treatment on Friday.

On Tuesday, on the sports social network site Sqor, Devon praised his little girl for never giving up during her fight against cancer. He wrote, “With Leah finishing her last treatment last night, I can really say my daughter BEAT CANCER! Words can't describe how proud I am of this girl. No matter how hard it got or how painful the treatments were (and it was pretty bad a lot of the times) she never gave up!”

The 26-year-old also took the opportunity to thank fans who supported his daughter’s fight on social media, which he documented with the hashtag #LeahStrong. Devon wrote, “Every time we received bad news or felt like it was coming to a point were we couldn't fight anymore, I would go to the comments you all wrote cheering us on and it would make us fight so much harder.”

Photo: Twitter/@Dev_Still71

While the dad-of-one admitted that he wasn’t very spiritual prior to this experience, he credits prayer and faith for helping him get through the ordeal. “Drop to your knees everyday and pray. I was never a big spiritual person but I always believed in God and knew who to turn to in the time of need,” he said. “Keeping faith that God will see you through doesn't make the battle easier but it makes winning possible! It gives you back the hope that is stripped away from you every time you watch your kid endure the pain from the treatments and the bad news you often receive from the doctors.”

At the end of the announcement, Devon attached a photo showing the length of time, which his daughter spent battling cancer. It read, “41 days of chemotherapy, 40 days of antibody therapy, 19 days of radiation, 7 hours surgery and 1 win!"

The football player recently signed a contract to "get back to doing" what he loves. He said, "I told myself from day one with Leah's diagnosis I would give her my all and sacrifice my career because if I lost her to cancer I could never get her back but if I lost football, given the right opportunity, I could get it back."

He added, "Thanks to the Texans for giving me that opportunity!"