Khloe Kardashian gives family update: North West is 'obsessed' with Saint

Khloe Kardashian can't help but gush over her family! During her appearance Wednesday morning on Good Morning America, the 31-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave an update on her family, including a special one on sister Kim Kardashian's new son.

Khloe says North West is obsessed with little brother Saint Photo: ABC

"You never know when they’re the only [child] at first and they have a new one, you never know how they’re going to react, but North is obsessed with him,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said about Kim and Kanye West's 2-year-old daughter. “North will say, ‘My name is Saint!’ She wants her name to be Saint now, too. It’s cute."

She said, "He's my best friend." A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 2, 2016 at 5:02pm PST

Kim and Kanye welcomed their second child into the world on December 5, 2015. The new mom was sure to capture the bond between North and her 6-week-old brother via her Instagram. "She said 'he's my best friend,'" the 35-year-old captioned the image that shows little Saint holding his big sister's finger.

Khloe continued adding that her new nephew is "too cute."

“So, so cute,” she said when asked to spill a little more details about the baby. “He's just a newborn, they don’t do much at this age. But I can say he’s super cute!”

Khloe has been showing off her toned physique on the press tour for her new show Photo: Getty Images

The Kocktails with Khloe host also opened up about her younger brother Rob Kardashian, who had a major health scare at the end of last year, which resulted in a diabetes diagnosis.

"He's doing good. He had a health scare," she said about her 28-year-old brother. "But again leaving that in 2015, he got out before the new year so I was like 'okay, let's leave all that stuff then, you've found out what the problem is, let's tackle it head on.' Everything happens for a reason, so that health scare, if that's going to shake him up a bit and jumpstart his health journey then great I'm right here for him."

Khloe shared that although the new year just started, Rob is giving his new journey his all. "He's taking it seriously, yeah we're only 13 days into the new year but that's good enough for me."

Khloe's new laid back talkshow, which will feature celebrity guests and drinking games, Kocktails with Khloe premieres on the FYI network January 20 at 10 p.m.

