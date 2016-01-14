Watch: Adele's Carpool Karaoke rap skills are going to blow your mind

Adele is undoubtedly the queen of carpool karaoke. The "Someone Like You" singer amazed us all when she performed a word-perfect rap rendition of Nicki Minaj’s rhymes from the song "Monster." We weren’t the only ones blown away by her skills – the "Starships" singer took to her Instagram to praise Adele.

During her 15-minute session in the car with talk show host James Corden, the mom-of-one also spoke about her love for former girl group Spice Girls. "It was a real important period of my life. Girl power and just five ordinary girls who did so well and just got out," she said to the British comic as they drove through London’s Richmond Park.

"I was always Geri [when we dressed up]. That was the first time I was truly heartbroken, when she left," she said before breaking out into song and singing the Spice Girls hit tune "Wannabe".

During the clip the two close friends also discussed the singer’s friendships with Beyoncé, Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone, in between belting out her songs "Hello" and "Rolling In The Deep".

I had the best time doing this! We met 7 years ago in an aeroplane hanger in Wales!! Love you mate X A photo posted by @adele on Jan 13, 2016 at 11:57pm PST

Adele is the latest star to join James in his car to participate in the popular segment of his show. In the past few months the comic has also been joined byOne Direction, Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey, to perform renditions of their biggest hits. Soul megastar Stevie Wonder also took part in September last year, and even rang up James’ wife to sing “I just called to say James love you.”