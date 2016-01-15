Amal Clooney in her first US TV interview: 'I don't see myself as a celebrity'

Amal Clooney gave her first ever American network TV interview on Wednesday. Hollywood star George Clooney’s human rights attorney wife sat down with NBC interviewer Cynthia McFadden to talk about her latest case and how she can use her star power for good.

Drawing comparisons between Amal and Angelina Jolie, Cynthia asked the Lebanon-born lawyer if she felt that she can use her newfound stardom to bring attention to larger issues. “I think it is wonderful that celebrities use their time and energy and spotlight that they have to raise awareness about these causes,” said Amal, but disagreed with the movie star comparisons.

George Clooney's attorney wife is hopeful that her newfound fame will bring attention to her human rights cases Photo: Getty Images

“I don’t really see myself in the same way because I am still doing the same job that I used to do before. If there is more attention paid for whatever reason to that, then I think that is good.”

Concluding the interview she said: “I think there is a certain responsibility that comes with that I think that I am exercising it in an appropriate manner by continuing to do this kind of work.”

Amal played down comparisions between herself and another human rights proponent, Angelina Jolie Photo: NBC

During the interview, Amal – who celebrated her first anniversary with George in September – also discussed her most recent case, which centers around the Maldives' former president Mohamed Nasheed, a human rights and environmental activist who has been convicted under the Anti-Terrorism Act of Maldives and given a 13-year sentence. Mrs Clooney has been in the US Capitol asking members of congress to call for sanctions against the Maldives until they release her client.