Hugh Bonneville says the 'Downton Abbey' cast was told 'no tongues' during Kate Middleton's visit

Kate Middleton certainly left a good impression. Even though the Duchess visited the set of Downton Abbey last March, it appears the cast of the popular show is still not over her visit. During an appearance on LIVE With Kelly and Michael on Thursday, one of the show's stars, Hugh Bonneville, dished on the set's royal visitor.

The actor said, "Princess Kate was fine.” However, Hugh noted that he and his cast members could not drop their jaws when meeting the royal. He said, “We were told 'no tongues,' and it would be fine."

Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael and Kate Middleton Photo: Getty Images

In the past, Prince William has said the ITV drama is “one of Catherine's and [his] favourite programmes.” During Kate's 2015 visit to the set, the royal mom-of-two, who was expecting Princess Charlotte at the time, toured the show’s behind-the-scenes areas and met with several cast members, including Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael.

While on Watch What Happens Live, Michelle revealed that the stylish royal smelled "like roses." She previously told People that during Kate’s visit, "The energy on set was amazing.” She added, “It was amazing. It was magic."

Laura echoed her co-star's sentiments calling the experience “surreal.” She said, "It was a surreal and exciting experience to be at work and be visited by a member of the royal family."

The actress continued, "[Kate] has watched the show and loves it and that's really lovely."