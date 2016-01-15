​Khloe Kardashian shows off incredible shape in figure-hugging outfits in NYC

Khloe Kardashian is painting the town red. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped out on Friday in New York City showing off her sexy style.

The 31-year-old, who is in New York promoting her new show Kocktails with Khloé and her book Strong Looks Better Naked donned a plunging red Jluxlabel dress for her appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Michael.

Khloe in a plunging Jluxlabel dress Photo: Instagram/@KhloeKardashian

While on the morning talk show, the reality star admitted she chopped her hair when she was in the hospital because she wanted to remove the negativity in her life. Though Khloe admitted, “You shouldn’t do haircuts when you’re that emotionally confused but I did, and I love it, though! It’s so much easier.”

The reality star wore Alexandre Vauthier for a late night show appearance Photo: Instagram/@KhloeKardashian

The TV star has been making the city her own personal runway stunning in one show-stopping outfit after another thanks to stylist Monica Rose. On Thursday, Khloé stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers wearing a black fitted Alexandre Vauthier dress with side cutouts, which showed off her svelte figure. As she has been making the rounds, makeup artist Joyce Bonelli and hairstylist Cesar Ramirez have been the glam squad by her side

During a recent interview with Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, the author, who has lost around 40-lbs since last year, admitted, “I worked f--king hard for this body.”

“My entire life, I've always been compared to Kourtney and Kim. They've always been hot,” Khloe continued. “I had a major awkward phase for a very long time.”

Khloe showed off her figure in a green mesh panel Self-Portrait dress and leopard print Alaia jumpsuit Photos: Instagram/@KhloeKardashian

She added, “I never thought I was fat. Looking back now, I see how unhealthy I was, but I still wouldn't say, 'That's a fat girl.’”

The blonde bombshell’s new active lifestyle has also affected the type of men she’s attracted to. She explained, “Especially now that I’m athletic, I like athletes. I like to be active.”