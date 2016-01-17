Angelina Jolie, Kate Hudson and more celebrity moms bring their kids to 'Kung Fu Panda 3 premiere

Star kids stole the show at the Kung Fu Panda 3 premiere in L.A. as Angelina Jolie, Kate Hudson and Naomi Watts all brought their children to the screening on Saturday. Although she walked the red carpet without husband Brad Pitt, Angelina was later joined by five of her six little ones – Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox – to watch the latest installment of the animated franchise.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE STAR KIDS AT THE PREMIERE Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet alone but was joined by her kids to watch the film Photo: Getty Images

The actress looked chic and sophisticated in a short black Yves Saint Laurent shift dress, accessorizing her outfit with diamond earrings, two bracelets and her large sparkling wedding ring.

Another mom walking the red carpet solo was Lucy Liu, who welcomed son Rockwell via surrogate in August.

Also enjoying some bonding time with her children was Kate Hudson. The Almost Famous actress brought along her two sons Ryder and Bingham to watch the film. The 36-year-old looked stunning in a floor-length dress and pink lipstick.





Kate Hudson attended with her two sons, Ryder and Bingham Photo: Getty Images

Speaking to E! News at the People’s Choice Awards Kate said, "My kids are super excited [to see the movie]. It was so last minute for me and they were like ‘Do you want to come and do it? And I was like ‘Yes’ and it was all a bit of a whirlwind."



The mom-of-two posed on the red carpet with her co-star Jack Black and his seven-year-old son Thomas. Jack spoke to E! news about his excitement at the film’s release and explained why he thinks the film will be a huge success. "Here’s the thing, I can tell it’s going to be a hit because I’m have a little screening at my kid’s school," said the actor who stars as Po. "Insta sellout, insta sellout. I think it’s a good test. Market research,” he added.