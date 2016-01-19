Celine Dion will not sing at her husband's funeral

Heartbroken Celine Dion has decided not to sing at her husband's funeral. A representative for the star has denied claims that Celine would perform a musical tribute to her late husband René Angélil, who died on January 14 after a battle with throat cancer.

The representative told TMZ one or two of her songs might be played during the service.



René's funeral will be held this Friday, January 22, at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal – the same church where he and Celine, 47, were married on December 17, 1994.



Contrary to reports, Celine will not sing at husband René Angélil's funeral Photo: Getty Images



René was a highly-respected figure in Canada, and as such his funeral will be televised on three networks, and flags will fly at half-mast. A chapel of rest will also be open on Thursday, so that members of the public may pay their last respects.

René will be laid to rest in Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, where he and Celine wed in December 1994 Photo: Getty Images



According to People, René's obituary paid tribute to his beloved wife, calling her "the one who will remain as the great love of his life, the artist for which he had the most respect, the woman who gave him light and happiness until his very last breath." His loved ones have asked for donations to be made to the Azar-Angelil Research Chair for ORL Cancer.



It's been a tremendously traumatic time for Celine. She lost her brother Daniel to cancer just two days after René died, the latest sad moment for the star during her emotional year.



Celine, 47, and René, whose love story has been documented by HELLO! throughout the years, have three children together; 14-year-old René-Charles and five-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy. On what would be her husband's last Father's Day in June, she shared a tender message along with family photos of the boys on her official site.

The brave singer and consummate professional, who in August confessed that her husband told her he "wanted to die in her arms," has confirmed that she will resume her Las Vegas performances on February 23.