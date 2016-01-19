Taylor Swift spends some quality time with Jaime King and her godson Leo

They grow up so fast! Taylor Swift spent some quality time with her precious godson on Sunday. The 25-year-old "Out of the Woods" singer helped Jaime King celebrate her baby boy, Leo Thames Newman's 6-month milestone.

Photo: Instagram/@jaime_king

"LT is 6 months today," Taylor captioned the sweet image of her and little Leo posing for a pic with his mommy.

Jaime and her husband Kyle Newman welcomed their second son into the world on July 16, 2015. The duo are also parents to 2-year-old James Knight. Although Taylor wasn't there to witness his birth due to her "1989" world tour, her sweet first encounter with her godson was captured by his mother and her BFF via Instagram. "My loves meet. Baby boy Leo Thames and his God Mother = Bliss. X" she captioned the photo of Taylor holding a newborn Leo over the summer.

In August, Jaime opened up about why she chose Taylor as Leo's godmother. "It's her loving, her profound, deep...loving and caring, sharing and that’s the reason why I chose her," Jaime told Entertainment Tonight. "Just how much she loves him and cares about him and how much she cares about our family and how much I care about her, it’s a really beautiful thing."

Pretty wild that 6 months ago, LT wasn't even born yet and now he chews on my fingers. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 16, 2016 at 6:03pm PST

Just like any gushing godmother, Taylor couldn't believe how fast Leo is growing up posting on her Instagram, "Pretty wild that 6 months ago, LT wasn't even born yet and now he chews on my fingers," next to a picture of Leo taking a bite of her her hand.

It looks like Taylor, Leo and his mommy had a sweet weekend together, celebrating LT and showing the world what love looks like.