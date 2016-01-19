Joey Feek 'inconsolable' as she says goodbye to her best friend

Saying goodbye is never easy. As Joey Feek continues her ongoing battle with terminal cervical cancer, the ailing country singer has begun to say her farewells. Over the weekend, Rory Feek wrote in a new blog post that his wife was not ready to say goodbye to her best friend Julie Zamboldi.

“She was inconsolable,” Rory wrote of his wife on his blog This Life I Live on Saturday.

Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

Julie had been staying with the Feeks for a week visiting Joey. However, when it came time for her to return home to Oregon, Rory revealed that “Joey’s tears began to fall.”

He continued, “I put my arms around her and asked what was wrong. As her lips quivered and she tried to catch her breath, the tears streamed her cheeks and Joey said, ‘I don’t think I will ever see her again.’”

In the end, Julie decided to cancel her flight and remain by her best friend's side in Indiana. The couple first met Julie about “seven or eight years ago,” Rory said at the Bib & Buckle Festival. From that moment on Joey and the couple’s “biggest fan” became very close.

Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

Julie, dubbed Saint Jules by Joey’s father, is no stranger to losing friends to cancer. In his latest post, Rory revealed that his wife's pal had already lost two of her best girlfriends to the disease. "It had hurt and scarred her,” he penned. “Somehow our music was a part of her healing.”

While the couple’s music might have been therapeutic, Julie herself has been godsend to Joey and her family. “Like an angel from heaven, it was as if God sent Julie to us. To [Joey],” Rory wrote. “She cooks, she cleans, changes the baby’s diaper, and does any and everything else that she can find to do that needs to be done while we’re living here out of suitcases… not waiting for someone we love to die. But helping the woman we all love to live.”