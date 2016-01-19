Kate Moss throws herself a David Bowie-themed birthday party

After stepping out last week in a David Bowie shirt, Kate Moss has continued to pay tribute to her late friend. Over the weekend, the supermodel celebrated her 42nd birthday with a themed party in David's honor.

Following the soirée, Boy George tweeted, "Had a lovely night in the Cotswolds celebrating Kate Moss's birthday and dancing to classic Bowie. In fact her birthday was a Bowie tribute!"

Photo: GC Images

Naturally, the supermodel also gave a nod to the legendary musician with her birthday attire — a black and sequin silver catsuit designed by Pam Hogg with metallic purple platform boots.

The designer posted a picture of Kate wearing the catsuit, writing, "Saturday 16th..Kate Moss b-day party in honour of David Bowie.. Kate looking awesome in my archive 1991 black and silver sequin ⚡suit...Bowie flashes of stardust inspiration forever .. ... ace photo by @mertalas ⚡️thank you!..Wiked night Kate! x."

Fashion photographer Mert Alas also shared a snap of the supermodel on Instagram, showing her getting ready and striking a typically cool pose.

It's not the first time Kate has sported a David Bowie-inspired catsuit. Back in February 2014, the model accepted David's Best Male Solo BRIT Award on his behalf. At the time Noel Gallagher introduced the winner's pal saying, "You maniacs didn't think David Bowie was actually going to be here? David Bowie's too cool for that - he doesn't do this sh--."

He added, "David Bowie has sent his representative on earth. The one and only Kate Moss is going to receive this award on his behalf."

The mom-of-one has also channeled her late friend on two separate Vogue covers —Vogue Paris' December/January 2012 issue and Vogue UK's May 2003 issue.