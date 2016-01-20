Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty are 'beyond delighted' at birth of their baby boy

Cat Deeley’s family is now a party of three! The English TV personality announced on Tuesday that she and Irish husband Patrick Kielty had welcomed their first child together last week.

The 39-year-old tweeted the happy news writing, “Beyond delighted to announce the birth of our baby boy last week. All doing well & we couldn’t be happier… 3 really is the magic number!”

Photo: Getty Images for cheekfrills

Patrick retweeted his wife's baby announcement rather than posting his own.

The couple tied the knot in Rome back in 2012. Last September, the So You Think You Can Dance host announced on Twitter that she was pregnant with the couple's first child. She tweeted, "Exciting news.... Paddy and I are so happy to be expecting our first child in the Spring..... Lucky us."

At the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards, the expectant mom showed off her growing baby bump. She toldGiuliana Rancic at the time, “I managed to squeeze myself into this Monique Lhuillier gown. We had to let out the back a little bit, but everything else is pretty okay.”